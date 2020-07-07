Reach cuts jobs amid ad declines

Newspaper publisher Reach (RCH) is to cut 12 per cent of its workforce in a bid to save millions in costs. Structural change in the media sector has picked up pace during the coronavirus crisis, with a decline in print circulation being counterbalanced by strong demand for online products. But a fall in advertising during the pandemic means that the group “[has] not seen commensurate increases in digital revenue”.

