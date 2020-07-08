MenuSearch

Chancellor pledges stimulus for jobs, property and hospitality sectors

By Harriet Clarfelt & Mark Robinson, Nilushi Karunaratne and Alex Janiaud

The UK chancellor has unveiled a stimulus package worth up to £30bn, creating jobs, slashing stump duty and VAT and offering a discount on meals eaten out next month. With the furlough system due to wind down in October, such measures – along with a job retention bonus scheme, and a ‘kick-start’ programme for younger people – are intended to bolster employment and get the pandemic-hit economy back on its feet.

