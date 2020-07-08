Disrupting your dinner: how tech companies are changing the way we eat

M&A activity in the food delivery space has been heating up. Indeed, last month, the UK’s competition regulator provisionally cleared the way for Amazon (US:AMZN) to take a 16 per cent stake in food delivery business Deliveroo. Just this week, fellow US tech giant Uber (US:UBER) revealed that it was acquiring another delivery company – Postmates – for a cool $2.7bn (£2.1bn). And Just Eat Takeaway (JET) – which was already the end product of a £6.2bn merger approved in April – recently announced plans to buy Grubhub (US:GRUB) for a further £5.8bn, with a view to becoming the world’s largest online food delivery group outside of China. It reportedly beat Uber to the punch.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe