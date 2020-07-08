MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Disrupting your dinner: how tech companies are changing the way we eat

Disrupting your dinner: how tech companies are changing the way we eat

By Alex Janiaud & Lauren Almeida

M&A activity in the food delivery space has been heating up. Indeed, last month, the UK’s competition regulator provisionally cleared the way for Amazon (US:AMZN) to take a 16 per cent stake in food delivery business Deliveroo. Just this week, fellow US tech giant Uber (US:UBER) revealed that it was acquiring another delivery company – Postmates – for a cool $2.7bn (£2.1bn). And Just Eat Takeaway (JET) – which was already the end product of a £6.2bn merger approved in April – recently announced plans to buy Grubhub (US:GRUB) for a further £5.8bn, with a view to becoming the world’s largest online food delivery group outside of China. It reportedly beat Uber to the punch.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Chancellor pledges stimulus for jobs, property and hospitality sectors

  2. A Hong Kong diaspora in prospect

  3. Reach cuts jobs amid ad declines

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    12 cheap small-cap growth plays

  2. Taking Stock 

    Automaker Tesla still precariously priced like a tech stock

  3. The Trader 

    Updated Market Outlook: Mini-budget, mini ambition, Astra, Boohoo & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    On the hunt for recovery buys

  5. Results 

    Micro Focus swings to $1bn loss on impairment charge

More on Company News

Company News 

Chancellor pledges stimulus for jobs, property and hospitality sectors

Package seeks to create employment, spur house purchases and get people back into restaurants

Chancellor pledges stimulus for jobs, property and hospitality sectors

Company News 

A Hong Kong diaspora in prospect

A Hong Kong diaspora in prospect

Company News 

Reach cuts jobs amid ad declines

Reach cuts jobs amid ad declines

Company News 

Whitbread’s sales plunge, but some demand returning

Whitbread’s sales plunge, but some demand returning

Company News 

Plus500 - client numbers surge on market turmoil

Plus500 - client numbers surge on market turmoil

More from Shares

Company News 

Chancellor pledges stimulus for jobs, property and hospitality sectors

Package seeks to create employment, spur house purchases and get people back into restaurants

Chancellor pledges stimulus for jobs, property and hospitality sectors

Full Year Results 

Liontrust continues to shine

Liontrust continues to shine
SELL

Full Year Results 

Marlowe pounces on Covid-19 opportunities

Marlowe pounces on Covid-19 opportunities
BUY

Results 

FirstGroup passenger numbers plummet

FirstGroup passenger numbers plummet

Directors Deals 

Metro Bank brings in dealmaking chairman

Metro Bank brings in dealmaking chairman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now