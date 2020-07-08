MenuSearch

Join us now

Results 

FirstGroup passenger numbers plummet

FirstGroup passenger numbers plummet

By Lauren Almeida

First Group (FGP) swung to an operating loss of £153m in the year to 31 March, as the bus and rail operator grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic and a £187m impairment on its Greyhound coach business. Amid international lockdowns and the closure of North American schools, average passenger volumes nosedived by around 90 per cent in March, traditionally a significant month for trading. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on FirstGroup Plc

  1. Transport secretary threatens SWR nationalisation

  2. FirstGroup caves to investor pressure on North America

  3. You don't need hindsight to be wise

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    12 cheap small-cap growth plays

  2. Taking Stock 

    Automaker Tesla still precariously priced like a tech stock

  3. The Trader 

    Updated Market Outlook: Mini-budget, mini ambition, Astra, Boohoo & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    On the hunt for recovery buys

  5. Results 

    Micro Focus swings to $1bn loss on impairment charge

More on FirstGroup Plc

Company News 

Transport secretary threatens SWR nationalisation

FirstGroup has a 70 per cent stake in the franchise

Transport secretary threatens SWR nationalisation

Company News 

FirstGroup caves to investor pressure on North America

FirstGroup caves to investor pressure on North America

Phil Oakley 

You don't need hindsight to be wise

Signs of potential trouble ahead are often staring investors in the face. They should ignore them at their peril

Phil Oakley

Half Year Results 

FirstGroup cuts Greyhound valuation

FirstGroup cuts Greyhound valuation

Company News 

FirstGroup fends off activist attack

FirstGroup fends off activist attack

More on Results

Results 

RM profits drop as schools closed

School closures weighed on profits in the first half

RM profits drop as schools closed

Results 

Micro Focus swings to $1bn loss on impairment charge

Micro Focus swings to $1bn loss on impairment charge

Results 

Porvair resilient in rough conditions

Porvair resilient in rough conditions
BUY

Results 

Eckoh eyes online payment growth from virus changes

Eckoh eyes online payment growth from virus changes
BUY

Results 

Oxford Instruments riding Asian recovery

Oxford Instruments riding Asian recovery

More from Shares

Company News 

Chancellor pledges stimulus for jobs, property and hospitality sectors

Package seeks to create employment, spur house purchases and get people back into restaurants

Chancellor pledges stimulus for jobs, property and hospitality sectors

Full Year Results 

Liontrust continues to shine

Liontrust continues to shine
SELL

Full Year Results 

Marlowe pounces on Covid-19 opportunities

Marlowe pounces on Covid-19 opportunities
BUY

Directors Deals 

Metro Bank brings in dealmaking chairman

Metro Bank brings in dealmaking chairman

Directors Deals 

Polar Capital founder sells down

Polar Capital founder sells down

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now