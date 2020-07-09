MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Dart prepares for job cuts

By Lauren Almeida

Dart (DTG) will have to cut a number of jobs across its business, as well as reducing its flying programmes for the remainder of 2020 and for 2021. The group was hit by a net exceptional charge of £108m due to hedge ineffectiveness caused by coronavirus. 

