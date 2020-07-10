MenuSearch

Results preview: Halma

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Safety equipment manufacturer Halma (HLMA) hasn’t been left unscathed by Covid-19 – back in March, the group said it was expecting adjusted pre-tax profit of £265m-270m for the year ending 31 March, falling short of consensus analyst expectations at the time of £275m. This would, however, still be an improvement from the £246m seen a year earlier.

