Trading update preview: Burberry

Burberry (BRBY) will release a trading update and host its annual general meeting on 15 July. The luxury goods group last updated the market in May with its full-year results announcement, which revealed a collapse in profits. Half of Burberry’s stores around the world were closed at the time, while barren airports and the absence of travelling shoppers have also deprived the luxury sector of one of its key income sources.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe