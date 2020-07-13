MenuSearch

Company News 

Corporate debt hit record $8.3 trillion

Corporate debt hit record $8.3 trillion

By Lauren Almeida

Global corporate debt surged to a record $8.3 trillion (£6.6 trillion) in 2019, up 8.1 per cent year-on-year and the fastest increase in at least five years. The Janus Henderson Corporate Debt Index, which covers the largest 900 non-financials in the world, predicts the overall figure to rise by a further $1 trillion in 2020. 

