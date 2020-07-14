MenuSearch

Fevertree buys sales agent

By Harriet Clarfelt

Shares in Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) lost a little of their fizz on Tuesday morning, after the group revealed that Covid-19 had knocked its ‘on-trade’ sales in southern Europe. This region is more reliant to the on-trade – pertaining to restaurants and bars – than the north, meaning that the move by some importers to de-stock in the last few months impacted overall European sales in the first half of the year. However, Fevetree believes that its “prevailing brand strength” will endure here as an engine for growth.

