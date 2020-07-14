Halma bucks the trend and ups its dividend

Safety equipment manufacturer Halma (HLMA) was relatively unperturbed by Covid-19 in the year to 31 March. The group estimates that the pandemic knocked just 1 per cent off of its full year revenue. Sales from continuing operations rose by 11 per cent – including 5 per cent organic growth at constant currencies – reaching a record £1.34bn.

