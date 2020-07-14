Motorpoint witnesses online surge

To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office
Phil Oakley
What next for car dealership shares?
Car dealerships' shares are cheap because they face many threats and have few opportunities. The sector could interest value investors – but things could get worse before they get better
Phil Oakley