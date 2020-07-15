Arbuthnot margins squeezed

Arbuthnot (ARBB) increased provisions for a potential increase in bad debts by just £1m during the first six months of the year, but management was mindful that the full impact of the economic downturn on credit impairments will not be fully understood until 2021, when repayment holidays are phased out.

