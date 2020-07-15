Impax CFO sells on the back of AuM gains

Impax Asset Management (IPX) not only bumped up its March half-year distribution by a fifth, but it also brought in record net inflows of £1.8bn. Laudable on the face of it, but it was the following quarter when the pandemic made its presence felt in the wider economy.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe