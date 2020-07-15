MenuSearch

Join us now

Directors Deals 

Impax CFO sells on the back of AuM gains

Impax CFO sells on the back of AuM gains

By Mark Robinson

Impax Asset Management (IPX) not only bumped up its March half-year distribution by a fifth, but it also brought in record net inflows of £1.8bn. Laudable on the face of it, but it was the following quarter when the pandemic made its presence felt in the wider economy.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Impax Asset Management Group Plc

  1. Impax AM weathers the market storm

  2. Impax CFO sells down

  3. Impax’s unprecedented tailwind

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    8 big reliable stocks for unreliable markets

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  3. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  4. Taking Stock 

    Is Telefónica the big Huawei beneficiary?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks firm, earnings unmask weakness, Asos, Dunelm & more

More on Impax Asset Management Group Plc

Half Year Results 

Impax AM weathers the market storm

The specialist fund manager continues to attract investor flows, regardless of the market backdrop

Impax AM weathers the market storm

Directors Deals 

Impax CFO sells down

Impax CFO sells down

Tip Updates 

Impax’s unprecedented tailwind

Impax’s unprecedented tailwind
BUY

Shares 

Green is good

Green is good

Tip Updates 

Impax sustains positive net inflows

Impax sustains positive net inflows
BUY

More on Directors deals

Directors Deals 

Dart chairman sells down

Executive chairman Philip Meeson sold £5.1m worth of shares

Dart chairman sells down

Directors Deals 

Metro Bank brings in dealmaking chairman

Metro Bank brings in dealmaking chairman

Directors Deals 

Polar Capital founder sells down

Polar Capital founder sells down

Directors Deals 

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

Directors Deals 

Telecom Plus director banks £34m

Telecom Plus director banks £34m

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

McCarthy & Stone completions to remain subdued

The retirement home provider impaired £60m in goodwill and brand value

McCarthy & Stone completions to remain subdued

Directors Deals 

Dart chairman sells down

Dart chairman sells down

Company News 

Burberry sales losses checked

Burberry sales losses checked
BUY

Managing Your Money 

Mind the high charges of trading foreign shares

Mind the high charges of trading foreign shares

Shares 

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now