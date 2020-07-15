McCarthy & Stone completions to remain subdued

The closure of sales and construction sites following the Covid-19 outbreak meant the volume of completions fell by almost half for McCarthy & Stone (MCS) during the first half. Management is not expecting any bounce back in trading this year, prompting the retirement home provider to record goodwill and brand impairments totalling £60m.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe