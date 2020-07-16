MenuSearch

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Focusing on sectors that will prosper

By John Rosier

By John Rosier

Equity markets continued to recover in June. The FTSE All-World (GBP) Total Return Index was up 3.3 per cent. That left it up 0.7 per cent in the first half of 2020. Pretty impressive given the extraordinary events of the past six months. The easing of lockdown restrictions contributed to a general feeling that we were through the worst of Covid-19. That, and a realisation that cheap money was here to stay. US technology stocks continued to lead the way, with the Nasdaq 100 up 6.3 per cent. At 10 July, the Nasdaq 100 is up a remarkable 24 per cent in 2020.

