This week's articles 17 July 2020

This week's articles 17 July 2020

By Graeme Davies

FEATURES

 

Tame your brain

How to beat the behaviours that can wreck your investment returns

 

No thought portfolios: Defensives and momentum still win

High beta and recovery stocks have done well recently. But these are not good long term investments, says Chris Dillow

 

Private Investors Diary: Focusing on sectors that will prosper

John Rosier explains the thinking behind his new funds portfolio and the sectors he is most drawn to

 

