MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Synairgen shares surge on positive results for Covid-19 trial

Synairgen shares surge on positive results for Covid-19 trial

By Harriet Clarfelt

Positive trial results for an experimental Covid-19 medicine “could signal a major breakthrough” in the treatment of the disease, according to micro-cap Synairgen (SNG). The biotech company – a spin-out from the University of Southampton – has been monitoring the effects of ‘SNG001’, its wholly-owned inhaled formulation of the drug ‘interferon beta’, in hospitalised coronavirus patients. Data so far suggests that the odds of developing severe disease, requiring ventilation, were reduced by 79 per cent for those receiving SNG001 compared to those given a placebo product, though the findings are yet to be peer reviewed.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Synairgen Plc

  1. Synairgen trials treatment for Covid-19

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

    Alpha

  3. Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

    Focusing on sectors that will prosper

  4. Managing Your Money 

    NS&I to expand offering to savers

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

More on Synairgen Plc

More on Company News

Company News 

Positive trial data for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

Shares in the pharma group climbed on the encouraging news

Positive trial data for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
BUY

Company News 

Shanta Gold hits net cash

Shanta Gold hits net cash
BUY

Company News 

Gamma set to beat consensus

Gamma set to beat consensus
BUY

Company News 

Hollywood Bowl primed for August reopening

Hollywood Bowl primed for August reopening
BUY

Company News 

US banks' trading surge fails to offset rising impairments

US banks' trading surge fails to offset rising impairments

More from Shares

Company News 

Positive trial data for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

Shares in the pharma group climbed on the encouraging news

Positive trial data for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
BUY

Company News 

Shanta Gold hits net cash

Shanta Gold hits net cash
BUY

Company News 

Gamma set to beat consensus

Gamma set to beat consensus
BUY

Company News 

Hollywood Bowl primed for August reopening

Hollywood Bowl primed for August reopening
BUY

Company News 

US banks' trading surge fails to offset rising impairments

US banks' trading surge fails to offset rising impairments

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now