MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

Total return investing: tax grab ahead?

Total return investing: tax grab ahead?

By Dave Baxter

The collapse of dividends across multiple sectors has seen the UK’s love affair with income investing finally hit a rough patch. Payouts in the UK could fall by more than half this year according to Link Asset Services, with some estimates suggesting dividends may take several years to claw their way back to pre-coronavirus levels.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Managing Your Money

  1. NS&I to expand offering to savers

  2. How much does it cost to invest in foreign markets?

  3. Create your own pensions dashboard

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Seven cheap small cap growth plays

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

    Alpha

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

  4. Company News 

    Synairgen shares surge on positive results for Covid-19 trial

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

NS&I to expand offering to savers

NS&I will substantially expand its balance sheet as HM Treasury looks to UK savers to help underpin the vast Covid-19 spending commitments

NS&I to expand offering to savers

Managing Your Money 

How much does it cost to invest in foreign markets?

How much does it cost to invest in foreign markets?

Managing Your Money 

Create your own pensions dashboard

Create your own pensions dashboard

Managing Your Money 

How to review your investment portfolio

How to review your investment portfolio

Managing Your Money 

How to get the best possible pension

How to get the best possible pension

More from Shares

Company News 

Leasehold proposals remove barriers for home sellers

The Law Commission has unveiled a series of measures aimed at making it easier for homeowners to secure lease extensions and gain the right to manage their building

Leasehold proposals remove barriers for home sellers

Company News 

Intermediate Capital stages first quarter recovery

Intermediate Capital stages first quarter recovery

Company News 

Yamana Gold returning with hopes of institutional uplift

Yamana Gold returning with hopes of institutional uplift

Full Year Results 

Begbies flags "spike" in insolvencies after lockdown hiatus

Begbies flags "spike" in insolvencies after lockdown hiatus
BUY

Company News 

UK unemployment: the eye of the Covid-19 storm?

UK unemployment: the eye of the Covid-19 storm?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now