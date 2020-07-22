MenuSearch

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

By Emma Powell

Outgoing Persimmon (PSN) chief executive Dave Jenkinson has sold shares worth £1.3m in the group, leaving him with a 0.2 per cent stake in the housebuilder. Mr Jenkinson announced that he would step-down as chief executive in February, after just over a year in the role, and is set to be replaced by National Express (NEX) boss Dean Finch.

