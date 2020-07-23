Bodycote accelerates turnaround in tough markets

Bodycote (BOY) has increased its savings target as part of a restructuring effort that will see the thermal processing services provider close 18 plants, 13 of which are part of its automotive outfit. Bodycote now hopes to make annualised savings of £58m, up from a previous target of around £45m.
