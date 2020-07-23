IG Group flags return to normal after volatility surge

Traders looking to take advantage of oscillating markets in the wake of the pandemic meant IG Group’s (IGG) net trading revenue more than doubled during its fourth quarter and pushed the group figure up more than third over the year. A record number of new clients signed-up to use the spread-betting specialist’s trading platforms, which generated 14 per cent of the total over-the-counter leveraged revenue - but client attrition rates were also higher than usual.

