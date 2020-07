Pharmaceutical progress in the war on coronavirus has accelerated this week and share prices have leapt as a result. On this week’s podcast John Hughman and Megan Boxall get the lowdown from Harriet Clarfelt on the recent announcements and dig into the share price movements with trader Michael Taylor. We have also spoken to the chief executive and chief financial officer at Tristel and Phil Oakley has provided an overview of the outlook for companies.