Seven Days: 24 July 2020

Vaccine progress

Positive trial data

A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca (AZN) has achieved positive results in early-stage trials. Data from the phase one and phase two trial – which have been published in the scientific journal The Lancet – revealed a T-cell and antibody response to the vaccine candidate. The trial results, which centred on just over 1,000 healthy adult participants, suggested that the vaccine did not induce any unexpected reactions. The trial is one of several taking place across the globe, as the scientific community works at unprecedented speeds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.