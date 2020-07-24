IMI resurrects its dividend

Engineering group IMI (IMI) may have seen its revenue fall by 5 per cent in the six months to 30 June, but increased margins helped lift its adjusted operating profit by 3 per cent to £121m. Actions to cut costs in response to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as productivity gains and value pricing boosted the margin by 1 percentage point to 14 per cent.

