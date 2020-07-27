MenuSearch

Join us now

Kainos announces special dividend

Company News 

Kainos announces special dividend

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Kainos Group Plc

  1. Kainos supported by growing backlog

  2. Buy into quality Kainos’s long-term growth story

  3. Defensives come back

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Small-caps under the radar

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Gold miners' profit momentum glitters

    Alpha

  4. Company News 

    Astra in $6bn oncology deal

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

More on Kainos Group Plc

Tip Updates 

Kainos supported by growing backlog

Sales orders surged by more than two-fifths

Kainos supported by growing backlog
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Buy into quality Kainos’s long-term growth story

Buy into quality Kainos’s long-term growth story
BUY

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives come back

Defensive stocks did very well in 2019. This is not as surprising as it seems

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Stock Screens 

Five great shares

Five great shares

Directors Deals 

Kainos CFO sells 1.5m shares

Kainos CFO sells 1.5m shares

More on Company News

Company News 

Retail sales data hints at recovery, but the future is unclear

Online shopping and food grocers have continued their ascent

Retail sales data hints at recovery, but the future is unclear

Company News 

Will Hammerson prove the short-sellers right?

Will Hammerson prove the short-sellers right?
SELL

Company News 

Astra in $6bn oncology deal

Astra in $6bn oncology deal
BUY

Company News 

Cairn finds $400m buyer for Sangomar stake

Cairn finds $400m buyer for Sangomar stake

Company News 

Indivior pays $600m in opioid marketing settlement

Indivior pays $600m in opioid marketing settlement
HOLD

More from Shares

Company News 

Retail sales data hints at recovery, but the future is unclear

Online shopping and food grocers have continued their ascent

Retail sales data hints at recovery, but the future is unclear

AlphaScreens 

Gold miners' profit momentum glitters

Gold miners' profit momentum glitters
Alpha

Company News 

Will Hammerson prove the short-sellers right?

Will Hammerson prove the short-sellers right?
SELL

Company News 

Astra in $6bn oncology deal

Astra in $6bn oncology deal
BUY

Company News 

Cairn finds $400m buyer for Sangomar stake

Cairn finds $400m buyer for Sangomar stake

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now