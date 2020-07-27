Retail sales data hints at recovery, but the future is unclear

Fresh retail sales data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) hints at a return to normal activity levels for the sector. Total retail sales rose by 13.9 per cent in June when compared with May, while two monthly increases across this period have returned overall retail sales to near pre-coronavirus levels. But behind those numbers sits a more complex story.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe