Disney: is a return to earnings growth a fantasy?

Walt Disney (US:DIS) has delayed the release of major blockbuster films because of the coronavirus crisis - from the new Avatar and Star Wars movies to the highly-anticipated Mulan remake. The latter hasn't even been put back on the schedule yet. This blow to revenue will be compounded by the closure of several of Disney's eponymous theme parks in the third quarter, which account for the lion's share of its top line. True, the media giant's new streaming service 'Disney Plus' might serve as a bright spot. But as things stand, the group's third-quarter earnings do not seem to be shaping up for a pretty picture on 4th August. What are the key points to look out for next week?

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe