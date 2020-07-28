MenuSearch

Join us now

IG Design’s profits tumble

Full Year Results 

IG Design’s profits tumble

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on IG Design Group Plc

  1. Acquisition doubles IG's US business again

  2. IG Design grows in US despite tariffs

  3. Buy IG's designs on the US

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for a CGT raid

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Small-caps under the radar

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

  4. Chris Dillow 

    When funds underperform

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Gold miners' profit momentum glitters

    Alpha

More on IG Design Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Games Workshop powers through Covid-19

Despite its stores being closed for six weeks, the group managed to increase its sales, profits and cash in the year to 31 May

Games Workshop powers through Covid-19
BUY

Full Year Results 

IG Group flags return to normal after volatility surge

IG Group flags return to normal after volatility surge

Full Year Results 

Cohort reaps rewards of Chess acquisition

Cohort reaps rewards of Chess acquisition

Full Year Results 

Stagecoach prepares for slow passenger return

Stagecoach prepares for slow passenger return
SELL

Full Year Results 

St Modwen dented by worsening retail and housing outlook

St Modwen dented by worsening retail and housing outlook
HOLD

More from Shares

Company News 

Covid-19 writedowns hit Elementis first half

But chemicals company not sweating too much on Covid-19 impact thanks to new antiperspirant sales

Covid-19 writedowns hit Elementis first half
SELL

Company News 

Disney: is a return to earnings growth a fantasy?

Disney: is a return to earnings growth a fantasy?

Half Year Results 

Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

Company News 

IMImobile floats higher as cloud profits soar

IMImobile floats higher as cloud profits soar

Results 

Fresnillo shines again

Fresnillo shines again
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now