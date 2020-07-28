IMImobile floats higher as cloud profits soar

Communications software provider IMImobile (IMO) saw its gross profit increase by more than a quarter in the year to 31 March, to £79.1m, boosted by 7 per cent organic growth. This comes as the group successfully renewed all of its major contracts and secured new customer wins. Enabling digital interactions with consumers – such as automated text messages – it now has 46 clients providing more than £0.5m in annual revenue, up from 40 in 2019.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe