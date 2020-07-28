MenuSearch

IMImobile floats higher as cloud profits soar

IMImobile floats higher as cloud profits soar

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Communications software provider IMImobile (IMO) saw its gross profit increase by more than a quarter in the year to 31 March, to £79.1m, boosted by 7 per cent organic growth. This comes as the group successfully renewed all of its major contracts and secured new customer wins. Enabling digital interactions with consumers – such as automated text messages – it now has 46 clients providing more than £0.5m in annual revenue, up from 40 in 2019.

