MenuSearch

Join us now

Sabre sees new business retrace in June/July

Half Year Results 

Sabre sees new business retrace in June/July

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Sabre Insurance Group Plc

  1. Sabre Insurance still roadworthy

  2. Sabre safeguards margins over growth

  3. Sabre management sells £3m-worth of shares

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Small-caps under the radar

  2. AlphaScreens 

    Gold miners' profit momentum glitters

    Alpha

  3. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for a CGT raid

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

More on Sabre Insurance Group Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

The fuel retailer awaits the outcome of a competition inquiry in Morocco

Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

Half Year Results 

St James's Place shows resilience

St James's Place shows resilience

Half Year Results 

Coronavirus rolls Greggs into loss

Coronavirus rolls Greggs into loss

Half Year Results 

Reckitt makes clean sweep

Reckitt makes clean sweep
BUY

Half Year Results 

Quartix keeps growth steady

Quartix keeps growth steady
BUY

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

The fuel retailer awaits the outcome of a competition inquiry in Morocco

Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

Company News 

IMImobile floats higher as cloud profits soar

IMImobile floats higher as cloud profits soar

Results 

Fresnillo shines again

Fresnillo shines again
HOLD

Full Year Results 

Games Workshop powers through Covid-19

Games Workshop powers through Covid-19
BUY

Half Year Results 

St James's Place shows resilience

St James's Place shows resilience

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now