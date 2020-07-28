MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

By Alex Janiaud

Vivo Energy's (VVO) pre-tax profits slumped by 64 per cent to $42m (£33m) as coronavirus-led mobility restrictions took their toll on sales volumes. In April, the Africa-focused fuel retailer saw its commercial volumes fall by as much as 70 per cent in some countries, with the aviation and marine sectors particularly badly affected by the crisis. Total revenue fell 7 per cent to $4.6bn.

St James's Place shows resilience

The fund manager still managed to post 8 per cent organic growth during the first half of the year

Sabre sees new business retrace in June/July

Coronavirus rolls Greggs into loss

Reckitt makes clean sweep

Quartix keeps growth steady

