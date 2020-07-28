Vivo Energy interim profits collapse on Covid outbreak

Vivo Energy's (VVO) pre-tax profits slumped by 64 per cent to $42m (£33m) as coronavirus-led mobility restrictions took their toll on sales volumes. In April, the Africa-focused fuel retailer saw its commercial volumes fall by as much as 70 per cent in some countries, with the aviation and marine sectors particularly badly affected by the crisis. Total revenue fell 7 per cent to $4.6bn.

