Barclays trading gains offset by impairment surge

Like its US counterparts, Barclays’ (BARC) pre-tax profits were cushioned from a surge in provisions for toxic debts by the jump in income from its investment banking operations during the first-half. The second quarter rally in equity and fixed income investment markets led to a “standout” performance from the markets business and pushed corporate and investment banking income up almost a third.

