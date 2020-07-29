Jupiter suffers outflows as Merian comes onboard

A familiar tale in managed money, as Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) saw statutory profits halve as the pandemic sent investors running for the exit during the first half of the year. Net fund outflows came in at £2bn, an increase on the net £1.1bn pulled by clients in H119, with an accompanying 12 per cent fall in net management fees, though the asset manager did benefit from net inflows in four of the six months during the period. However, the outflows fed through to an 8 per cent decline in assets under management (AuM) to £39.2bn, though inflows eventually resumed due to a partial retracement in asset prices.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe