MenuSearch

Join us now

Moneysupermarket profits stumble

Half Year Results 

Moneysupermarket profits stumble

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc

  1. Taking a bullish cue from history

  2. Moneysupermarket: reliable dividend payer but can it keep growing?

  3. 11 high-yield shares for risky times

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for a CGT raid

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Small-caps under the radar

  3. The Big Theme 

    How to hold gold

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

  5. Chris Dillow 

    When funds underperform

More on Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Taking a bullish cue from history

John Rosier addresses his underexposure to the US and explains his change of heart over where markets go next

Taking a bullish cue from history

Phil Oakley 

Moneysupermarket: reliable dividend payer but can it keep growing?

The price comparison website is unlikely to grow this year, but its dividend looks safe and attractive to income seekers

Phil Oakley

Stock Screens 

11 high-yield shares for risky times

11 high-yield shares for risky times

Tip Updates 

Moneysupermarket expands its service offering

Moneysupermarket expands its service offering
BUY

Tip Updates 

Moneysupermarket warns

Moneysupermarket warns
BUY

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

The engineering group's minerals division was fairly solid over its first half

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Half Year Results 

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Half Year Results 

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths
SELL

Half Year Results 

Tyman sees signs of recovery in second half

Tyman sees signs of recovery in second half

Half Year Results 

Barclays trading gains offset by impairment surge

Barclays trading gains offset by impairment surge

More from Shares

Company News 

Breedon slumps to a loss

The construction materials supplier saw revenue drop by 81 per cent year-on-year in April, but sales have bounced back strongly

Breedon slumps to a loss

Company News 

GSK seeks vaccine recovery

GSK seeks vaccine recovery
BUY

Half Year Results 

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Half Year Results 

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Half Year Results 

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now