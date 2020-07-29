PHP anticipates healthcare spending surge

Primary Health Properties (PHP) managing director and founder Harry Hyman anticipates a surge in healthcare spending in the wake of Covid-19, which will include alleviating the pressure facing hospitals in the UK and Ireland. “We see much more care coming out of hospitals and into the primary care arena,” he said. The medical centre landlord has already allocated £44m of the £140m it raised in July, which also reduced the group’s loan-to-value to 40 per cent, from 55 per cent.

