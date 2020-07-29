Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

The major miners have cruised through Covid-19 so far thanks to the iron ore price, which quickly recovered after tumbling at the end of January. Now Rio Tinto (RIO) will hand shareholders $2.5bn (£1.9bn), or $1.55 per share, in its interim dividend. Last year, after another strong period for iron ore, it paid out $1.51 plus a 61¢ special dividend.
