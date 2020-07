Packaging group Smurfit Kappa (SKG) saw cash profits (Ebitda) tumble by 13 per cent year-on-year in the six months to 30 June, to €735m (£667m). While the decline was partly down to Covid-19, the deciding factor was actually a drop in box prices.

