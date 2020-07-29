Taylor Wimpey says lockdown to push completions into 2021

A collapse in completions of more than half and an increase in costs associated with dealing with the pandemic forced Taylor Wimpey (TW.) into a pre-tax loss during the first half. While the weekly sales per site has picked up during the nine weeks since lockdown ended, delays will push fourth completions into early 2021.

