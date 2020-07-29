MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Taylor Wimpey says lockdown to push completions into 2021

Taylor Wimpey says lockdown to push completions into 2021

By Emma Powell

A collapse in completions of more than half and an increase in costs associated with dealing with the pandemic forced Taylor Wimpey (TW.) into a pre-tax loss during the first half. While the weekly sales per site has picked up during the nine weeks since lockdown ended, delays will push fourth completions into early 2021.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Taylor Wimpey Plc

  1. Taylor Wimpey raises £522m to buy cut-price land

  2. Taylor Wimpey battles to maintain margins

  3. Taylor Wimpey margins squeezed

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for a CGT raid

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Small-caps under the radar

  3. The Big Theme 

    How to hold gold

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

  5. Chris Dillow 

    When funds underperform

More on Taylor Wimpey Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

The engineering group's minerals division was fairly solid over its first half

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Half Year Results 

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Half Year Results 

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths
SELL

Half Year Results 

Tyman sees signs of recovery in second half

Tyman sees signs of recovery in second half

Half Year Results 

Barclays trading gains offset by impairment surge

Barclays trading gains offset by impairment surge

More from Shares

Company News 

Breedon slumps to a loss

The construction materials supplier saw revenue drop by 81 per cent year-on-year in April, but sales have bounced back strongly

Breedon slumps to a loss

Company News 

GSK seeks vaccine recovery

GSK seeks vaccine recovery
BUY

Half Year Results 

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Half Year Results 

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Half Year Results 

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now