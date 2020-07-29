Tyman sees signs of recovery in second half

Window and door components manufacturer Tyman (TYMN) saw its like-for-like revenue decline by 17 per cent in the six months to 30 June, to £254m. As Covid-19 lockdowns progressively hit its core markets, like-for-like sales collapsed by 93 per cent in the UK and Ireland in April, before recovering to a 15 per cent shortfall in June.

