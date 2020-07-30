Coronavirus blows £10m hole in Fuller’s trading

Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA) delayed the release of its full-year results, citing the need for more time to incorporate the impact of coronavirus into its figures. The pub and hotels operator’s financial year ended just a week after lockdown shut down the UK hospitality industry, but Fuller’s believes the pandemic has hit its trading by around £10m.

