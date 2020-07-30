The Investment Hour: All that glitters…

Gold has reached $2,000 an ounce on the futures market this month and gotten very close in spot terms as well. The precious metal has been trading at multi-year highs for over a year now, since breaking $1,400 over a year ago. This year, the Covid-19 job losses and major economic slowdown supercharged an already surging gold price.

The big question is whether you should still be buying. On this week’s podcast Megan Boxall and John Hughman are joined by Alex Hamer and Dave Baxter to talk about possible entry points and where this new record comes from.