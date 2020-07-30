MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: All that glitters…

By IC Podcasts

Gold has reached $2,000 an ounce on the futures market this month and gotten very close in spot terms as well. The precious metal has been trading at multi-year highs for over a year now, since breaking $1,400 over a year ago. This year, the Covid-19 job losses and major economic slowdown supercharged an already surging gold price.

The big question is whether you should still be buying. On this week’s podcast Megan Boxall and John Hughman are joined by Alex Hamer and Dave Baxter to talk about possible entry points and where this new record comes from.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Ronald Cohen: “I think our world is heading to making investment decisions based on risk, return and impact”

Ronald Cohen discusses the future of socially responsible investing with Lauren Almeida

Ronald Cohen: “I think our world is heading to making investment decisions based on risk, return and impact”

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: Coronavirus update

Investment Hour: Coronavirus update

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The big income conundrum

The Investment Hour: The big income conundrum

Podcasts 

Michael Mauboussin: “We’re bias to believe that what we have done is sufficient to solve the problem”

Michael Mauboussin: “We’re bias to believe that what we have done is sufficient to solve the problem”

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Cold War 2 – US

The Investment Hour: Cold War 2 – US

More from Shares

Results 

Anglo American cuts dividend after first half shutdowns

Diversified miner struggles because of South Africa's Covid-19 rules, with weak coal and diamond prices also hitting earnings

Anglo American cuts dividend after first half shutdowns
BUY

This week's articles 

This week's articles 31 July 2020

This week's articles 31 July 2020

Half Year Results 

Schroders' assets under management rises but margins suffer

Schroders' assets under management rises but margins suffer
BUY

In depth 

Borrowed growth

Borrowed growth

In depth 

America’s great stock market conundrum

America’s great stock market conundrum

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now