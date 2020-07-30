Lloyds ramps up impairments but projections look optimistic

Without the investment banking operations of the likes of Barclays (BARC) and Standard Chartered (STAN), Lloyds (LLOY) felt the full impact of a darker outlook for consumer loans. Credit impairments totalled £3.8bn over the first half, including £2.4bn during the second quarter, which pushed the lender into a pre-tax loss. Management expects to take a hit on bad debts of between £4.5bn and £5.5bn in 2020 and has also guided towards a net interest margin of 2.5 per cent as the base rate reduction will continue to blunt profitability.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe