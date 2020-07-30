MenuSearch

Seven Days: 31 July 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt

Hasta la vista

Change of rules

Travel companies were dealt a heavy blow this week when the UK Foreign Office advised against all non-essential travel to Spain and the government imposed a two-week quarantine on anyone returning from the country. Shares in British Airways owner IAG (IAG), Ryanair (RYA), easyJet (EZJ) and Jet2 owner Dart Group (DTG) were among those hit by the news. Spain had been on the list of countries that UK travellers could visit for holidays without needing to isolate afterwards – but the guidance has changed after an increase in coronavirus cases.

