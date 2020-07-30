MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Standard Chartered warns of lower second-half income

By Emma Powell

Despite incurring $1.6bn (£1.25bn) in loan loss provisions during the first half, Standard Chartered’s (STAN) underlying pre-tax profits came in substantially ahead of consensus expectations. Income from the financial markets business jumped by a fifth, offsetting the impact of a decline in interest rates globally.

After an encouraging 2019, the emerging markets-focused lender expects a tougher time this year

The asset manager finished on-boarding a monster mandate

Gold has reached $2,000 an ounce on the futures market. Should you still be buying? We discuss the possible entry points and where this new record comes from

