Standard Chartered warns of lower second-half income

Despite incurring $1.6bn (£1.25bn) in loan loss provisions during the first half, Standard Chartered’s (STAN) underlying pre-tax profits came in substantially ahead of consensus expectations. Income from the financial markets business jumped by a fifth, offsetting the impact of a decline in interest rates globally.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis