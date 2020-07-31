MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

IAG seeks to raise €2.75bn and renegotiate Air Europa deal

IAG seeks to raise €2.75bn and renegotiate Air Europa deal

By Alex Janiaud

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) has been backed by its largest shareholder, Qatar Airways, as it plans to raise €2.75bn (£2.48bn) pending shareholder approval. The group, which owns British Airways, recorded an exceptional charge of €2.1bn in its interim results, which was linked to losses on fuel hedging derivatives and the impairment of aircraft.

