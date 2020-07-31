NatWest second-quarter impairments more than double

A further £2.1bn in impairment charges during the second quarter meant NatWest’s (NWG) £1.7bn operating loss during the period was more than four times greater than the market had been anticipating. A deteriorating economic picture across the UK and Ireland meant the lender, formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland, took £2.9bn in loan loss provisions over the entire first half, but management believes that it has taken the worst of the pain, anticipating a further £0.6bn-1.6bn in impairments during the remainder of the year.

