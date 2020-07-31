RSA cautious, but primed for income renewal

This is an odd time for insurers. On the one hand, they have been faced with moribund interest rates and falling premium income. On the other, they have benefitted from reduced claims frequency. RSA Insurance (RSA) chief executive Stephen Hester believes that the various impacts of Covid-19 on operating profits were “broadly neutral” at the half-year mark.

