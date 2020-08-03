Hiscox ups reserves provisions

The general level of insurance claims relating to Covid-19 disruption has been difficult to quantify as the crisis unfolds. But in a May update, Hiscox (HSX) said that it anticipated to pay net claims totalling up to $150m (£115m) between March and September on cancelled events and travel arrangements.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis