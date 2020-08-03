HSBC warns of challenging US-China relations

HSBC (HSBA) increased impairments for bad loans to $6.9bn (£5.2bn) over the first half, more than $1bn higher than consensus estimates, which drove pre-tax profits down almost two thirds. Depending on the scale of economic destruction, the lender expects those provisions to rise anywhere between $1.1bn and $6.1bn during the remainder of the year.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe