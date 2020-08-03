Senior swings to a loss as aerospace sales collapse

As guided in an update from July, technology and components supplier Senior (SNR) saw its revenue drop by 30 per cent year-on-year in the six months to 30 June, to £409m. This came as its aerospace business was hampered by the ongoing grounding of Boeing’s (US:BA) 737 Max jet and then hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the second quarter.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe